“13 Lives”, the story of an incredible rescue starring Viggo Mortensen and Colin Farrell

In 2018, a soccer team made up of children and their coach were trapped in a cave system in Thailand that was left underwater, making it impossible to return to the entrance. This event became world famous and the international was so swift and spectacular that many thought it deserved a movie. So much so, that 13 (Thirteen Lives2022) -available in Prime Video– is the third feature film dedicated to this event. Of course, the first completely fictional and with a cast of movie stars. The director of the film is none other than Ron Howardthe same of apollo 13another rescue story about a true event.

The story is based on a true event: the rescue of a soccer team made up of children and their coach in Thailand. (Prime Video)

The operation known as The Tham Luang Cave Rescue, Thailand, occurred in June 2018. A soccer team made up of boys between 11 and 16 years old and their 25-year-old coach entered the famous cave but an unexpected and heavy rain flooded the bedrooms of several of the previous caves, making it impossible for the thirteen trapped a return to the exit. When their disappearance was discovered, the bicycles in the entrance gave away that they must be there. Against the clock and with serious possibilities that it was impossible, a rescue was organized that included local forces and also volunteers from all over the world. The mission, in addition to being complicated, had no precedent in all of history. It was necessary to make a plan that had never been rehearsed, with all that this implied.

Although only four years have passed since the events, 13 lives It is the third feature film about this rescue. miracle in the cave (The CaveThailand/Ireland, 2019) directed by Tom Waller it recreated the events with uneven results and mixed fiction with documentary, filmed in the same cave and with some of the real participants. Much more accomplished, even excellent, is The Rescue (2021) the documentary directed by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi -available on Disney+-. Although some scenes were recreated, the material was unpublished and was particularly moving. It was almost impossible to improve that result. Ron Howard’s film, inspired by this documentary, is a film with more massive intentions and for that reason it has famous actors.

Viggo plays Rick Stanton, Colin Farrell a John Volanthen Y Joel Edgerton to Harry Harris. The first two, experts in cave diving and also with experience in rescues, the third a specialist in anesthesia. The benefit of having well-known actors is the ability to gain quick empathy from viewers. Not being a documentary, the film also takes time to show the lives of the children before they are trapped. The screenwriter of the film, William Nicholsonis the same as Gladiator, Everest Y Elizabeth: The Golden Age, among many others. And we must add the work of veteran director Ron Howard, who directed cocoon, apollo 13 and a brilliant mindto cite three titles in a long and varied career that began in the eighties.

Viggo Mortensen plays Rick Stanton. (Prime Video)

Those who have not seen the 2021 documentary will find in 13 lives a moving story to tears. But those who have seen it will not be able to repeat the emotional experience of that previous approach. The production effort to reconstruct the caves is impeccable and the actors are seen immersed in spaces as distressing and claustrophobic as the real thing. 13 livesWhat The Rescueare films that reconcile us with humanity and the fraternal spirit that sometimes mobilizes human beings from all over the world.

