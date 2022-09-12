12VHPWR adapters generate a lot of heat, and this can cause problems

- Advertisement -

The Peripheral Component Interconnect Special Interest Group, also known as PCI-SIG, has confirmed that can end up causing problems when used with select 8-pin power connectors. The reason is very simple, these a very high temperature, a level of heat that not all 8-pin connectors can withstand.

It is something totally normal, since in the end the PCIe 12VHPWR connectors are capable of working with a power of up to 600 watts across 12 rails, four times more than an 8-pin PCIe connector can offer, which peaks at 150 watts. PCI-SIG has no problem with this new connector, but it does have a problem with the adapters that are coming onto the market that allow multiple 8-pin connectors to be used to support one 12VHPWR.

- Advertisement -

The PCI-SIG has issued a statement where you commented on this topic:

“PCI-SIG has become aware that some implementations of the 12VHPWR connectors and assemblies undergo thermal variations, which could security issues under certain conditions. While the PCI-SIG specifications provide the information necessary for interoperability, they do not attempt to cover all aspects of proper design, as they are based on numerous standard design methods and practices that are best known in the industry. Since the PCI-SIG working groups include many experts in the field of system and connector design, they will review available information on this industry issue and assist in any resolution as appropriate. As more details emerge, PCI-SIG will provide updates on this topic. In the meantime, we encourage members to work closely with their connector vendors and exercise due diligence when using high-power connections, particularly where safety concerns may exist.”

According to PCI-SIG some components could melt or even burn due to that high thermal variation when used. 12VHPWR adapters with “old” 8-pin connectors, which are not prepared to withstand such high temperatures. This could be especially serious if they are also used in computers that have a poorly ventilated chassis where the accumulated heat reaches unsafe levels.

- Advertisement -

Apparently, these types of adapters that use several additional 8-pin power connectors have also exceed the safe limits of these, causing one to end up more saturated than the rest, and producing an overload that is really unnecessary. In these cases, we find ourselves in a complicated situation whose consequences could be catastrophic.

In a quick test, WCCFTech found that connecting two 8-pin cables to a 12VHPWR adapter makes it possible to supply a total of 600 watts of power. It shouldn’t be, as each of those 8-pin connectors is limited to a maximum of 150 watts, which would leave us with a combined maximum power of 300 watts.

A quality current power supply should have no problem working with a 12VHPWR adapter, as long as the number of additional 8-pin power cables to be used is at a safe level. However, we are before an issue that we must take very seriously, since the consequences that a failure of this type could have on a PC would be very serious. We will see how the situation evolves, but everything seems to indicate that in the end the transition to the 12VHPWR standard could take place faster than initially planned.