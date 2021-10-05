12GB GeForce RTX 3090 Super, RTX 3070 Super, and RTX 2060 12GB coming in January 2022

NVIDIA is preparing a revision of its graphics cards based on Ampere that, at the moment, we know as GeForce RTX 30 Super. This name makes sense because it follows the strategy that we saw, at the time, with the GeForce RTX 20 Super, and would serve the green giant to renew its catalog of graphics solutions before the arrival of its next generation, the GeForce RTX 40 series, based on Ada Lovelace.

The GeForce RTX 30 Super will arrive, according to the latest information, in january next year, but they will not be alone. A new rumor ensures that NVIDIA will present on that date the GeForce RTX 3090 Super and the RTX 3070 Ti Super, as well as a GeForce RTX 2060 with 12 GB of GDDR6 memory. This latest model seems like an interesting review to me, especially since could help alleviate, even partially, the situation currently experiencing the general consumer graphics card market (shortage and inflated prices).

In terms of raw performance, the RTX 2060 is capable of excellent 1080p performance and performs very well at 1440p, has dedicated hardware to speed up ray tracing, and thanks to the second generation DLSS it is able to move triple A titles in 4K fluently. With those premises on the table, I am not surprised by the idea that NVIDIA wants to launch a revision of the one with 12 GB of GDDR6 memory. If this is confirmed, it will only give weight to what I have told you on other occasions, that the RTX 2060 has become one of the best mid-range graphics solutions from NVIDIA.

Returning to the GeForce RTX 30 Super, this time the source of the news only talks about two specific models, the RTX 3090 Super and the RTX 3070 Ti Super. It is important to note that this does not mean that NVIDIA is only going to launch those two models, but rather it seems to indicate that we could be facing a staggered launch, that is to say, they could first launch those two new graphics cards and shortly after the rest of the models of the new Super range.

Possible performance of the GeForce RTX 30 Super

A leak from the end of September already gave us a first breakdown of the possible specifications of the next NVIDIA graphics cards, and as we saw in this article, the GeForce RTX 3060 Super was the most interesting review, since it could end up being more powerful than the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, although I have my doubts about the possible impact that the use of a 192-bit bus would have on that.

The difference between the GeForce RTX 3090 Super and the GeForce RTX 30 Super 3090 is going to be very small, since the first one will only bring, in theory, a slight increase in total shaders, and therefore it will also have two more RT cores, more tensor cores and more texture units. On the other hand, the performance improvement in the case of the RTX 3080 Super compared to the RTX 3080 could be greater, since although there will not be a significant difference in the number of shaders, the former will have 2 GB more graphics memory and one more bus. large, which will result in higher bandwidth.

In the case of the RTX 3070 Super, the difference should not be very large compared to the RTX 3070, as the changes will be limited, in theory, to a higher bandwidth derived from the use of GDDR6X memory. Finally we have the RTX 3060 Super, a graphics card that it would have 5,632 shaders compared to 3,584 shaders on the RTX 3060, and therefore should offer a very marked performance improvement, as we anticipated in the first paragraph of this section.