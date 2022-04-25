MobileAndroidTech News

128 GB, the best of Samsung and with 5G: the Samsung Galaxy M52 falls at an almost ridiculous price

By: Brian Adam

Date:

What an offer you have within your reach if you want a good Samsung Galaxy, with all the best of the brand and at a contained price: the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G sees its price super reduced on Amazon until it drops to 264 euros. For that cost you get a excellent mid-range with high quality touches in its hardware. And with software to match.


Great quality and hardware with enough power

Galaxy M52
It is true that the most in the Samsung catalog are its S and the folding ones, but that does not mean that it is the only thing to recommend: in the mid-range the brand has very good representatives. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is a good example of this.

With this phone you have everything to take an excellent Android experience to your pocket; with the drawback that Samsung is used to reloading its One UI software (which doesn’t have to be that bad either, more software options for you). On top of that, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G already has an update to Android 12 and One UI 4.1.

As for the hardware, the mobile includes an excellent Snapdragon 778G as a brain; combined with 128 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM. It offers a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD + screen with a high refresh rate at 120 Hz, it boasts a 5,000 mAh battery with 25 W fast charge, it has a triple rear camera with a 64 megapixel main sensor and many more features .

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G currently has an excellent price on Amazon and PC Components, it is worth getting it if you are looking for one of the best mid-range of the brand. For 264 euros it is a lot of phone.


Brian Adam
