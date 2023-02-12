$1,250 Bet On Caesars, $1,500 In Ohio

5G News
The Caesars Super Bowl promo code NEWSWEEKFULL will unlock a first bet up to $1,250. If it loses, you will gain a bonus bet refund. In addition, you will receive 1,000 Tier Credits and Reward Credits for Caesars Rewards.

Caesars is an official sports betting partner of the NFL, and there are several other promotions to use after the welcome bonus. There have been new odds boosts released every day this week. Sign up today to have access to a wide range of betting options for Super Bowl 57.

Register with NEWSWEEKFULL as the Caesars Super Bowl promo code to make a wager up to $1,250 and gain a boost for Caesars Rewards. If you’re in Ohio, sign up with promo code NEWSWEEK1BET for a $1,500 bet on Caesars.

Sign up with our Caesars Super Bowl promo code NEWSWEEKFULL for a bet up to $1,250 on Caesars for Chiefs-Eagles. Players in Ohio can get a $1,500 bet.
Caesars Super Bowl Promo Code for Eagles vs. Chiefs

Kansas City entered the playoffs as the favorite, but Patrick Mahomes may not be 100%. After barely winning the AFC title, they are now 1.5-point underdogs to win the Super Bowl. Philadelphia easily made their way through the NFC.

The Eagles have loads of weapons on offense to complement Jalen Hurts. You can use the Caesars app to place live bets during the game. This is a great way to hedge your pregame wagers.

Caesars Sportsbook is giving away bonus bets to customers who wager on the Super Bowl. Go opt-in to this giveaway on the promotions page. Winning customers will get a $57,000 bonus bet. The number of entries you receive will be based on your level in Caesars Rewards.

Guide for the Best Caesars Super Bowl Promo Code

Take these steps to use our Caesars Super Bowl promo code. Any new customer in eligible states can use this offer.

  1. Sign up for an account with promo code NEWSWEEKFULL
  2. Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app for your Android or iPhone
  3. Deposit money into your account and place a wager up to $1,250

A losing wager will automatically result in a bonus bet refund, giving you a second chance at winning a bet. Regardless of the result, you will receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits for your Caesars Rewards account.

Customers in Ohio can register with promo code NEWSWEEEK1BET for a wager up to $1,500 on the Super Bowl.

Same-Game Parlay Long-Shot Bonus

If you are wanting to place a same-game parlay, Caesars is a great option. There is a same-game parlay long-shot bonus that will boost your winnings. If you hit a $10+ SGP with odds of at least +1000, you will get $57 in bonus bets. A winning $100+ parlay will result in $570 in bonus bets.

Check the boosts tab to find other enhanced odds for the Chiefs vs. Eagles.

Register with NEWSWEEKFULL to make a bet up to $1,250. The Caesars Super Bowl promo code will return a bet credit if it loses. You will also gain 1,000 Tier Credits and Reward Credits. Sign up with Caesars Ohio promo code NEWSWEEK1BET for a $1,500 bet on Caesars.

