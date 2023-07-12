120+ best Amazon Prime Day tech deals: earbuds, laptops, and more

- Advertisement -

Welcome to the final day of Prime Day 2023, everybody’s favorite mid-summer shopping event hosted by Amazon. If you thought the deals would start to fade now that we’ve entered day two, well, you’re only somewhat mistaken. Yes, a few items are no longer around, but many of the best remain, with new ones being added every hour. Other retailers are even matching Amazon’s prices in many cases, which means there are still deals available even if you don’t have a Prime membership.