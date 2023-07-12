12 Best Prime Day Mattress Deals (2023): Mattresses, Sheets, Weighted Blankets

- Advertisement -

Nothing throws your day off like a night of bad sleep. There are a lot of ways you can improve the quality of your zzz’s. If buying an entirely new mattress or a fresh set of sheets is what you need, now is a good time. We don’t think you should ever buy a mattress at full price, and there are Prime Day mattress and all things sleep. Some of our favorite brands are unofficially joining in on Amazon’s sales too. The prices below are for queen sizes, where applicable.

Update July 11: We’ve added more sleep deals, including another mattress and weighted blankets. We’ve also updated links and prices where they’ve changed.

- Advertisement - Helix Elite Hyrbid Mattress Photograph: Helix Sleep

Deal starts at 10 am ET. Enter code DREAMDAY25 at checkout to get this deal, which includes two pillows. This isn’t an uncommon price on our favorite mattress, but it does get higher occasionally. This deal includes two pillows. The Midnight Luxe Hybrid has six layers of foam and individually wrapped inner springs. It’s medium-firm and comfortable for almost all sleeping positions. There are other firmness levels within the Luxe collection too, that we didn’t try.

Deal starts at 10 am ET. Enter code DREAMDAY25 at checkout to get this deal. It also includes two pillows. We’ve been fans of the above Helix for years, but this one is a new addition to our guide. Like with the Luxe, the Elite collection includes six mattresses, so you can choose your perfect firmness. WIRED reviews editor Martin Cizmar has been sleeping on the soft Sunset model. These ones are a thick 16 inches, and they come in two heavy boxes. One box holds the bottom layer and the other determines the softness level. They zip into a larger support system to form one, hopefully perfect, bed.

Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress Photograph: Tuft and Needle

This is the lowest price we’ve tracked recently, even lower than the $1,197 price we saw on Cyber Monday. The Mint all-foam mattress is our pick for pressure relief. You’ll sink right in, but somehow it’s still supportive and feels good on our sore backs. It’s cooling too.

If you’re buying from Brooklyn Bedding directly, use code FLASH30 at checkout. As with all mattresses, the list price is inflated to make a sale seem more appealing. This one typically costs $999 for a queen size. Still, it’s a few bucks off a very firm mattress we like.

Avocado Green’s hybrid mattress is our favorite organic mattress, and this is the lowest price we’ve seen. The base price is technically $1,999, but there is always a 10 percent off sale, which makes this $400 off, instead of the $600 it might seem at first glance. Still, it’s a rare deal. WIRED senior writer Scott Gilbertson said this was the only mattress he and his wife agreed on. He likes a firm mattress, she a soft, and it was both without leaning too far in either direction. It’s made from organic latex, organic wool, and organic cotton. There is some debate on whether this is actually nontoxic, as it claims. Read more about that in our organic mattresses guide.

Brooklinen Organic Core Sheet Set Photograph: Brooklinen

Brooklinen’s organic sheets are a top pick. They’re soft without being over silky, as Gilbertson says, and still plenty crispy and cool. They’re made from Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)-certified organic cotton, and are Oeko-Tex certified, which means they’re tested for and do not contain any known toxic chemicals. We also like the company’s linen sheets, which are discounted to $239 ($60 off). I find all linen to be a little scratchy when I get in bed, but they stay very cool once I get comfortable.

I’ve been on a quest for affordable sheets, and these are the best I’ve tried for under $100. They’re soft and cooling, and have held up in the wash. If you didn’t know it, you wouldn’t think these were budget sheets.

Brooklinen makes great bedding, including this 12-pound weighted blanket we love. At 48 inches wide, it’s the perfect size if you sleep with someone who does not want to feel weight all night. I love the textured side and beautiful deep colors.

Baloo Weighted Throw Photograph: Baloo

Baloo’s weighted throw is one of my favorites and we only saw it reach this price once this year. It’s thin and small, and yet sufficiently heavy at 12 pounds. I love the crispy cool cotton, and the entire thing can be machine washed. But Baloo offers linen covers too, if you prefer.

Our reviewer Louryn Strampe swears by these blankets. The only downside to having a 100 square foot blanket is that everyone will try and take it, she said in our Prime Day Live Blog. It’s machine washable, super soft, and available in several fun colors.

Nodpod Body Weighted Lap Blanket Two WhatsApp creators create their own competition: HalloApp is a new free and ad-free rival Photograph: Nodpod

Sometimes you just don’t want or need a full, heavy weighted blanket. If I’m really hot or otherwise feeling overstimulated while trying to sleep, I reach for this. At 6.5 pounds, it feels relaxing underneath it without suffocating you. There’s a cool cotton side and a microfleece side.

I’ve tested dozens of the Best Weighted Blankets, and Luna has the most sizes and weights available. This is the blanket to pick if everything seems a little too heavy for you, or you have a kid who wants one. There are 5- or 7-pound options available, all the way up to 30 pounds. It’s made of crispy cool cotton, or you can buy separate covers.

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe Photograph: Brooklinen

This is another win for Brooklinen. Everyone should have at least one robe, and this is a classic towel-like option. It’s perfect for relaxing after a shower or just for lounging in while you work from home. I tried the gray, but there are now beautiful options like a eucalyptus green, ocean blue, and pink-striped.

Nodpod also makes a great sleep mask. It’s 9 ounces, so it’s not so heavy that it forces your head against your pillow, but it’s enough to relax you into dreamland. You can put it in the freezer too if you need a cool down.