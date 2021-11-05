112 Google Play offers: apps and games for free and with great discounts for a short time

New week, new compilation of offers in apps, games and icon packs. Some weeks there are wallpapers, others not, but you know that we search Google Play in search of the best offers so that you can load your phones and tablets with everything interesting that you may need or want. And you already know that, as we always remember, the offers tend to be short-lived. Hurry up.
77 free Android apps
We start with paid apps, games and icon packs that will cost you nothing for some time. Remember that once you download them to your phone, they will be forever available in your Google Play catalog. This week we highlight Up Left Out and Infinite puzzle in games, and special mention to the amount of icons that can be ours for zero euros.
Applications
-
Cast Menu Widget Pro
0.89 eurosfree
-
Card Vault Pro
0.89 eurosfree
-
mAh Battery Pro
0.89 eurosfree
-
Bookmark Manager – Website favorites manager
0.69 eurosfree
-
Phone Booster Pro – Force Stop, Speed Booster
9.99 eurosfree
-
Smart navigation bar – navbar slideshow
0.69 eurosfree
-
Spelling Pro! (Premium)
2.19 eurosfree
-
QR and Barcode Scanner PRO
1.99 eurosfree
-
Brightness Manager – brightness per app manager
0.69 eurosfree
-
Phone Booster Pro – Cache Cleaner & Speed Booster
6.99 eurosfree
-
Simple Clock Widget – Word Clock
0.69 eurosfree
-
OnSite Checklist – Quality & Safety Inspector
5.99 eurosfree
-
Training 7 min PRO
3.09 eurosfree
-
Voice recorder
2.59 eurosfree
-
DJ FX Custom Soundboard
0.69 eurosfree
-
Identify dog breeds
0.99 eurosfree
-
Memorize: Learn Japanese Words with Flashcards
4.99 eurosfree
-
Memorize: Learn SAT Vocabulary with Flashcards
4.99 eurosfree
-
DogeHeroes – Dogecoin Cloud Mining
-
Verb tenses in English
1.19 eurosfree
-
Search Mushrooms
€ 0.80free
-
MP3 Recorder – Pari Audio Recorder
0.59 eurosfree
-
Spanish Verb Blitz Pro
0.79 eurosfree
Games
-
Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD
2.69 eurosfree
-
The Hearts PRO
1.99 eurosfree
-
Over The Bridge PRO
1.99 eurosfree
-
Castle Defender Premium
0.59 eurosfree
-
House 2048
0.69 eurosfree
-
My City: Home
0.69 eurosfree
-
The Wordies PRO
2.09 eurosfree
-
Words All Around PRO
2.09 eurosfree
-
Bricks Breaker Pro: No Ads
4.19 eurosfree
-
Infinite puzzle
4.69 eurosfree
-
2048 Puzzle Game
3.29 eurosfree
-
Up Left Out
0.50 eurosfree
-
Fractal Space HD
2.39 eurosfree
-
Teach Your Monster to Read: Phonics & Reading Game
5.49 eurosfree
-
Color Link Deluxe VIP – Line puzzle Game
1.89 eurosfree
-
Empire Warriors TD Premium: Tower Defense Games
0.79 eurosfree
-
Jungle Collapse 2 PRO
1.89 eurosfree
-
Spelling teacher
2.09 eurosfree
-
Truth or Dare Pro
0.50 eurosfree
-
MinionSlayer: Growth Defense
0.79 eurosfree
-
Surface Trimino: increase the area. Casual game.
0.89 eurosfree
-
DungeonCorp. S> An auto-earning game!
1.09 eurosfree
-
Terra Fighter 2 Pro
0.89 eurosfree
-
Superheroes Junior Premium
0.59 eurosfree
-
League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP (Dreamsky)
0.59 eurosfree
-
Wonder Knights PV: Nonstop Action Shmup RPG
3.59 eurosfree
-
VR Tomb’s Secrets
1.19 eurosfree
-
Infinite Highway
0.89 eurosfree
-
The Weapon King VIP – Making Legendary Swords
1.09 eurosfree
-
Cooking Love Premium: Cooking, Restaurant Game
0.99 eurosfree
-
Mystery of Fortune 2
2.79 eurosfree
-
Evertale
0.50 eurosfree
Personalization
-
Space Clock Live Wallpaper
0.59 eurosfree
-
Star X 3D live Wallpaper
0.59 eurosfree
-
Wallpapers Gallery – HD Wallpapers & Backgrounds
0.69 eurosfree
-
Lumbre – Icon Pack
1.29 eurosfree
-
Glass HD – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
-
Color Metal – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
-
Blex UI – Icon Pack
1.19 eurosfree
-
Salpicons – Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
-
Neo – Icon Pack
1.69 eurosfree
-
Plax – Icon Pack
1.29 eurosfree
-
Roui – Icon Pack
1.69 eurosfree
-
Win10 Flat – Icon Pack
0.99 eurosfree
-
Color Crayon – Icon Pack
1.19 eurosfree
-
Win Circle – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
-
OS Round – Icon Pack
1.59 eurosfree
-
Lines Square – Neon icon Pack
1.19 eurosfree
-
Raya Reloaded Icon Pack
1.19 eurosfree
-
Christmas Wallpaper 🎅🎄
1.09 eurosfree
-
Popo – Icon Pack
1.09 eurosfree
-
Outlix – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
-
Odici – Icon Pack
0.59 eurosfree
-
Aron Icon Pack
0.89 eurosfree
35 discounted Android apps
And then, after the free apps and games come the discounts. Here you will find everything that is temporarily discounted, so that you can get hold of games, apps and customization tools at a lower price than usual. This week we highlight the Dwarf Journey and the SpongeBob game.
Applications
-
Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel
3.79 euros1.19 euros
-
Applications manager
2.89 euros0.99 euros
-
Vectronom
4.49 euros2.79 euros
-
Screen Lock Pro – Fingerprint, Smart lock, IRIS
1.89 euros1.09 euros
-
NoteBook Pro: Notepad Notes
3.09 euros2.09 euros
-
Gym Coach Beginner workout Pro
2.29 euros0.99 euros
-
Easy Text Editor Plus
20.99 euros2.09 euros
-
Spelling Challenge PRO
2.09 euros0.89 euros
-
Articles Grammar Test PRO
2.19 euros0.89 euros
-
KWGT Kustom Widget Pro Key
4.99 euros2.59 euros
Games
-
The Moment: the Temple of Time
2.39 euros1.59 euros
-
Hidden Folks
4.99 euros2.99 euros
-
VasterClaws3
47.99 euros22.99 euros
-
Dwarf Journey
2.49 euros0.99 euros
-
Jack in Space
2.59 euros1.39 euros
-
Vandals
4.49 euros1.29 euros
-
Type: Rider
3.49 euros1.29 euros
-
Spongebob: BfBB
9.99 euros6.99 euros
-
SuperGBC Pro (GBC Emulator)
1.99 euros1.09 euros
-
Traffic Jam Car Puzzle Legend Match 3 Puzzle Game
4.19 euros0.99 euros
-
Word Games PRO – 97 games in 1
2.79 euros1.39 euros
Personalization
-
Dark Sensation -Icon Pack BETA
1.85 euros0.89 euros
-
NYON Icon Pack
1.49 euros0.69 euros
-
Clement KWGT
1.69 euros0.59 euros
-
Aline Yellow: linear icon pack
1.99 euros0.79 euros
-
Felix KWGT
1.69 euros0.59 euros
-
Aline Green: linear icon pack
1.99 euros0.79 euros
-
Aline Blue: linear icon pack
1.99 euros0.79 euros
-
Minimal White – Icon Pack
1.79 euros1.09 euros
-
Ripple Elite – Walls for the Elite
2.09 euros0.69 euros
-
Aline Black: linear icon pack
1.99 euros0.79 euros
-
Aline White: linear icon pack
1.99 euros0.79 euros
-
KLWP Live Wallpaper Pro Key
4.99 euros2.39 euros
-
Cream KWGT
2.69 euros0.69 euros
-
TapOn KWGT
2.69 euros0.69 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!