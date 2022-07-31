100 pages dedicated to retro technology

When we think about all the technological advances that currently exist in the world of computers, it is incredible to think how archaic the first versions of these devices were, as well as their operating systems and hardware.

Many people had the opportunity to test each of the improvements that computers have had over time, but not the younger people, who are mostly unaware of how these devices used to look in the past.

In that sense, the PC Magazine has taken the initiative to carry out the publication of a free special of 100 called grade, for which they have put together a series of interesting articles that will form part of their retro section.

In this way, the youngest and those who feel nostalgic for the technology of the 80s and 90s they will have the opportunity to take a look at the hardware and software of those times. Also, with this edition, people will be able to learn how to create retro teams with the help of a Raspberry Pi or emulate DOS.

As for the layout of this special, it is simple and functional, although without hyperlinks, and can be downloaded in PDF format.

It is likely that throughout this edition you will notice the occasional advertisement, but these are not annoying, while the photos and screenshots they are presented in a good quality.

As for the content, it is classified as 286 to 486 then following the amd Athlongraphics cards covering from the CGA to the Nvidia GeForce.

Then comes the sound section where you can have the opportunity to take a look at the mythical SoundBlaster and the Roland M.

Moving on to the next topic are the processors (T-32) and in the part of operating systems the Windows versions 1.0 and 1.3.

Added to this you will find a section on the IBM PC 5150the first PC together with several practical articles giving you the steps to build a PC with a modem, emulate DOS on a Raspberry Pi or install FreeDOS.

Although the edition can be acquired free of charge, interested persons can leave a donation or subscribe to the printed edition to receive it monthly.

Via microservants.