100 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Games and Apps for a Short Time

Week after week, we crawl the guts of Google Play for the best deals. This time we have 100 apps, games and icon packs you can get for free or at a much lower price than usual, for a limited time. Don’t think about it too much, some offers will disappear in the next few hours.





33 free Android apps

We start as always with the paid apps, games and icon packs that you can get for free and forever. Among the games, some popular titles are Neo Monsters, Survival Island and Stickman Master.

Applications

MetaTags parser 1.89 euros free

Rotation Control – Floating Rotation Control 0.69 euros free

Dark screen filter – Blue light – Night mode 0.69 euros free

Electron Config Engine 2.59 euros free

Fast Video Splitter for Whatsapp status 0.69 euros free

Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro 3.19 euros free

Contacts Widget – Quick Dial Widget – Speed ​​Dial 0.69 euros free

CP Meeting Notes – Recorder, memo and minutes 2.99 euros free

Ringtone Scheduler – Ringtone as per your mood 0.69 euros free

Shortcuts widget – Apps Folder Widget 0.79 euros free

Games

Connect – cute monsters and food. Casual game. 0.89 euros free

Draw Lines Pro: Line drawing games 2021 0.59 euros free

Demon Warrior Premium – Stickman Shadow Action RPG 0.59 euros free

Extreme Mini Fun Car Racing 3D 1.19 euros free

ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP 0.79 euros free

Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) 1.09 euros free

Stickman Master: League Of Shadow – Ninja Fight 0.59 euros free

Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight 0.59 euros free

Survival Island: EVO PRO– Survivor building home 1.19 euros free

Balance Game 0.69 euros free

Healing Matching Puzzle 0.69 euros free

Manguni squad 0.59 euros free

Siren Head The Project 0.59 euros free

Special Elite force Mission 6.99 euros free

Raising VIP zombies (Grow Zombie) 1.79 euros free

Neo Monsters 0.50 euros free

Premium Trojan War: Warrior of Sparta 0.99 euros free

Cooking Quest: Food Truck Adventures 1.09 euros free

D7: pack the colored Domino for 7. Casual game. 0.89 euros free

Defender Heroes Premium: Castle Defense – Epic TD 0.59 euros free

Knife Hit – Throw Knife Get Rewards 1.09 euros free

Personalization

Play Edition 0.59 euros free

The Lox Icon Pack (Light version) 1.49 euros free

67 discounted Android apps

We continue with other paid games, apps, and icon packs that are on sale for a limited time. There are several popular games on the list, such as Flockers, The Escapists 1 and 2, Evoland 2 or 911 Operator.

Applications

Adrian James 6 Pack Abs Workout 4.49 euros 1.19 euros

SSH Server 1.49 euros 0.99 euros

VIP Notes 5.49 euros 2.79 euros

pedestrian voice navigator PRO 4.99 euros 0.99 euros

Custom Data Recorder 2.29 euros 1.09 euros

Float it 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Handy surveying 2.99 euros 1.89 euros

FIRE POWERAMP VISUALIZATION 2.09 euros 1.09 euros

Greek Mythology For Kids 5.99 euros 0.99 euros

iLondon: An Immersive Experience with Jack London 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1 “Immersive Reading” 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

iLovecraft 2 immersive reading 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

iPoe Collection Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

iPoe Collection Vol. 2 – Edgar Allan Poe 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

iPoe Collection Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

iWilde Collection (An Immersive Experience) 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

The Canterville Ghost (Oscar Wilde) 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

The interactive adventures of Sherlock Holmes 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

The Interactive Legend of Sleepy Hollow 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

Parenting hero 2.49 euros 1.39 euros

HD pencil sketch 4.29 euros 2.49 euros

Sketch Master, Pro 3.09 euros 1.69 euros

3D Graphics Pro 2.45 euros 0.95 euros

HTTP Redirection trace 3.89 euros 1.69 euros

SUI File Explorer PRO 1.99 euros 1.39 euros

Games

Flockers 1.69 euros 0.69 euros

Football Drama 3.99 euros 1.79 euros

Sasaya 3.09 euros 1.29 euros

The Escapists: Prison Break 5.49 euros 1.39 euros

The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout 7.99 euros 1.99 euros

Sudoku PRO 1.99 euros 0.89 euros

Mahjong Fantasy 3.59 euros 0.99 euros

Naked King 4.39 euros 0.89 euros

Evoland 2 6.99 euros 0.99 euros

RedSun RTS 1.29 euros 0.69 euros

Heroes of Flatlandia 2.29 euros 1.19 euros

RPG Knight Bewitched 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game 5.49 euros 0.89 euros

Gunslugs 3.59 euros 0.69 euros

She Sees Red – Interactive Mystery Movie 3.39 euros 0.99 euros

112 Operator 6.49 euros 3.19 euros

911 Operator 6.99 euros 1.79 euros

BE-A Walker 5.49 euros 1.59 euros

Counter Terrorist Agency 5.49 euros 1.59 euros

Crystal wars 1.39 euros 0.59 euros

Radio Commander 6.99 euros 2.59 euros

SnakEscape 3.99 euros 0.59 euros

Bronze Age 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

Marble Age: Remastered 3.69 euros 2.39 euros

Pocket Rogues: Ultimate 2.99 euros 1.99 euros

Quest of wizard 2.99 euros 0.59 euros

AWAKENING HORROR 1-5 3.29 euros 0.99 euros

Braveland pirate 4.79 euros 0.59 euros

Caapora Adventure – Ojibe’s Revenge 3.99 euros 1.19 euros

DISTRAINT 2 7.49 euros 1.79 euros

Jaland 2.09 euros 0.99 euros

Babymagica 2.19 euros 0.69 euros

Personalization

Black Purple – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

Dark Purple – Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

Hera Dark Icon Pack – Circle Shaped Dark Icons 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Hera Icon Pack – Circle Icons 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Nambula Purple – Lines Icon Pack 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

One4KWGT Reloaded – widgets for KWGT 1.99 euros 0.99 euros

Alexis Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic 1.69 euros 0.59 euros

Gems Icon Pack 1.59 euros 1.09 euros

Transparent White – Icon Pack 1.79 euros 1.09 euros

Light Sensation- Icon Pack BETA 1.85 euros 0.89 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our section on Fridays falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Hunting Bargains today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers that you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!