10 waze tricks to get the most out of it

Of GPS navigation apps for Android, is one of the most featured. And it is that, despite the fact that Google bought it in 2013, we continue to see that this app offers interesting functions that the Google maps application does not yet have.

In any case, this is not a post to compare Google Maps and Waze. Here we will try to show you features to get the most out of Waze and make navigation much more comfortable for you.

Save time setting up your home and work

This is one of the shortcuts that you will use most often, and if you use Waze daily to find out if there is traffic, speed cameras and others, you will surely establish the route to your home or work. And since doing it manually can be tedious, you can set the location to be saved.

You just have to go to the section My Waze and select the sections of House Y Worked. Once you enter each one, you must write the exact address wherever it is and save it. Thus, every time you access Waze you can click on these shortcuts and the route will automatically be shown on the screen.

Receive alerts if you exceed the maximum speed

There will be no better speed indicator than the one marked by the car’s own panel, although the Waze system is very fine in this and is ideal for do not accelerate more than necessary. For this, you will not only be able to have the speed at which you are going on the Waze screen, but you will also be able to have alerts when you exceed the maximum speed of the road.

To do this you just have to go to the settings within the app and go to Speedometer. Once there you can configure different sections of the speed. The interesting thing here is that, in addition to being able to activate the alerts, you can choose if you want them to be activated whenever you exceed the speed or when it is 5, 10, 15 or 20 km/h above (it can also be configured in a percentage) .

Set up alerts for accidents, traffic jams and even police controls

In line with the above, in Waze you can also configure other voice alerts in various situations such as those you will find by going to the settings, then to Alerts and warnings and finally Alerts. Radar warnings, level crossings, police, accidents or dangers are just some examples.

It should be said that the issue of radars and police controls have been greatly restricted in recent years. However, apps like Waze feed on the advice of others wazers to carry out a record and thus be able to alert drivers who have these alerts activated.

Avoid getting overwhelmed with so many elements on the screen

By default, on the Waze navigation screen you may encounter various elements that could distract you, such as other users using Waze and traffic. Nevertheless, you can have a cleaner interface keeping the minimum if you go to the settings, then to Visualization and map and disable the options show wazers Y show traffic.

Check gasoline price

With the rise in gasoline prices experienced in recent times, know the price of fuel It is essential before stopping to refuel. With the firm intention of helping us find the cheapest gas station from our mobile, Waze offers the updated price of gas stations by clicking on the search box and then on the gas station icon.

Start the journey without fear of encountering traffic

If you have the flexibility to choose when to leave for your destination, Waze’s feature to find the best departure time it is ideal. You will find it when establishing a route and, by clicking on it, you will be able to see the level of traffic expected in different time slots. You can even change the day to see what is expected next.

Quickly share your route

This is a basic in any self-respecting map app and in Waze it was not going to be less. If you wish that one or more other people know your route, you can send it quickly. Although it is true that you will see it in greater detail with the Waze app, the truth is that it will not be necessary, since it can be opened in the web browser.

To do this, you just have to open the trip options and look at the ** options at the bottom **, having to click ride share. Once you give it, the classic sharing options will open, being able to choose between different applications (including WhatsApp, of course).

You can guide yourself by voice!

Although Waze offers many voices, the truth is that they can be too flat or robotic for you. Can record directions yourself It is an extremely interesting function to break that monotony, although the name of the streets and somewhat more particular indications will not be available.

Anyway, just go to settings, then to voice instructions and finally click on Add a voice. Here you will find a wide list of instructions that you can record with your mobile so that during navigation that is the voice that sounds.

Routes with intermediate stops

Not always when we travel we do it with the pull and power configure the stop in advance on a service road, town or any other location can be interesting. To do this, you just have to choose your destination normally and in the previous panel that appears before starting the route, click on add a stop and choose the place where you want to set the stop.

Plan your routes based on the calendar

If you have a trip planned and you have it saved like this in your calendar, Waze can sync so that you have your itinerary ready without having to enter it manually. You just have to go to the application settings, then to scheduled trips and there click on Connect to calendar.