10 tricks that will save you time with your iPhone

In a video shared by Apple’s support channel on YouTube, the company gives “Helpful tips for getting the most out of your iPhone.”

Although you might think these tips are for beginners, there are some tricks that, at least I, did not know.

Swipe to erase a digit on the calculator

One of the tips is the ability to erase the last digit in the Calculator application. Just swipe left or right at the top of the screen to delete or re-add a number.

Pin shared content in Messages

Starting with iOS 15, you can pin shared content to Messages to make it easier to find when you need it. In a message thread, touch and hold the information you want to pin, then touch “Pin.”

Stack widgets on your home screen

You can easily create a stack of up to 10 widgets by dragging widgets of the same size on top of each other. Apple will intelligently show you the appropriate widget based on how you use your iPhone or the time of day.

Select multiple photos to add them to other apps

The drag and drop function has been available for a few years, but not everyone knows that you can drag a photo, then with another finger select other photos and, finally, slide your finger with all the photos together to another app, such as Photos , to add them there.

Open the camera from the lock screen

Don’t have time to open your iPhone and then the Camera? Just swipe left on the lock screen to quickly open the Camera app. The best thing is that the person taking the photo will not be able to see all your photos, since the phone is locked.

Save time with text replacement

If you write the same phrase many times, you can create a shortcut so that, when you write a certain word, it is automatically replaced by the word in question. For example, I have set “@@” to become my email address.

Scan a document

From the Notes app, you can use the iPhone camera to scan a multi-page document and embed it within the note.

Use Live Text with the Camera

Another of the functionalities that iOS 15 brought is the possibility of extracting text from a photograph that you have taken or from a poster at which you are pointing with the camera.

Jump to the first photo

In the Gallery app, if you click on the upper edge of the screen, you jump to the first photo. This also works in other vertically scrolling apps like Twitter, allowing you to scroll comfortably.

Search from the Home screen

Simply drag the screen down from the home or lock screen to open the iOS search box.



