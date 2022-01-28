10 things you can do to protect yourself from cyber attacks

The increasing frequency of cyber attacks necessitates a holistic approach that covers multiple aspects, integrated for efficiency.

Here are ten things you can do to increase your organization’s protection against such cyber risks:

1. Carefully manage passwords and access rights. Don’t use weak passwords or reuse the same passwords across multiple services. Instead, start using multi-factor authentication (MFA) and ZeroTrust principles to minimize the impact of phishing and brute force attacks.

2. Implement a strong data protection regime. perform Backups frequent and test that they work.

3. Implement the vulnerability scan programmatic and automated patch management to ensure timely application of patches before attackers can exploit vulnerabilities.

4. Implement anti-malware measures that they are able to identify new ransomware by its behavior.

5. Increase your visibility across all assets. Create a hardware and software inventory and process log files to know which pieces of data are stored in which cloud.

6. Minimize the exposure of services that can be accessed from the Internet. For example, restrict access to Exchange and RDP servers.

7. Use a security solution email that can filter malicious and phishing emails before they reach the user’s inbox.

8. Carry out a Training program security awareness so not everyone falls for every phishing email.

9. Segment your internal networks to hinder the lateral movement of the attacker.

10. Have a incident response program and train him so he knows what to do during a real incident.

Article written by Candid Wuest, Vice President of Cyber ​​Protection Research at Acronis, for WWWhatsnew.com