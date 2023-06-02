10 things I liked about the new Eskute Polluno, the electric bike for the city

- Advertisement -

A few weeks ago I told you about the Eskute Polluno, the new electric bicycle that I was riding and of which I left you a video with all the details of said assembly.

Now I have had time to test it in the city, about 40 km in total throughout Barcelona, ​​and I leave you here the video with the experience and the ten points that I liked the most about this bike.

1 – The price: We start at 1,299 euros (with a 5% discount if you use the 05HAPOLLUNOP coupon), a fairly affordable price for a vehicle with these characteristics.

2 – His autonomy: the power to reach 120 km on a single charge is tremendous. In the first 20 km that I did the battery did not drop below 90%.

3 – The suspension lead. Although it does not have rear suspension, the front one helps to overcome unforeseen events in the city. I don’t recommend it for the mountains, of course, but it is perfect for cities even if they have the odd bump.

4 – The design. She is elegant, fine, attracts attention wherever she goes, but without being so striking that you cannot park her without fear of being taken away in 10 minutes.

5 – The weight. Hers It’s light, I can lift it with both hands without problems and go up to the first floor with it on my back, something I can’t do with the bikes I’ve tried before.

6 – The apps It lets me see how far I’ve traveled and the history of my trips.

7 – 7 marches manuals. Together with the five electrical brands, it allows you to make combinations of all kinds in any type of city. In my case it was not necessary to leave the manual 5 mark and automatic 1 gear, although I changed to automatic 2 gear on the uphill streets.

8 – The sensor of pair. Smart assisted pedaling allows you to engage electric gear just when you need it, as it detects when you’re pedaling and when you’re not.

9 – The ability to burdensupports up to 125 kg of weight.

10 – The unable to install accelerator It is an advantage, since it prevents it from being tricked and practically transformed into a motorcycle.

I recognize that the app can improve a lot, but that is something that can be done by software and remotely, so let’s hope that the topic progresses.