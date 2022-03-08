10 statistics about WhatsApp that you may not have known

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is the most widely used instant messaging application in the world, with more than 2,000 million users and far behind its closest competitor, Telegram, which has 500 million users.

WhatsApp has more than 2 billion users worldwide

Perhaps you knew that fact, but in this article we are going to review 10 other interesting statistics about WhatsApp that you may not know and that come from the 2022 Digital Report prepared by Hootsuite and We Are Social.

1. WhatsApp currently has more than 2 billion users. In 2016 it reached its first million users and it is expected that by 2027 it will exceed 3,000 million users worldwide.

2. 45.8% of WhatsApp users are women, while 54.2% identify as men.

3. The number of daily users of WhatsApp has grown by 4% since January 2021, but it must be taken into account that that of Telegram and Signal, its main rivals, has fallen by 60% in the same period.

4. WhatsApp was downloaded in America, in the last quarter of 2021, a total of 4.5 million times. This is more than double the downloads recorded in India, Russia and Brazil.

5. In the United States, a total of 47 million people downloaded WhatsApp in the last quarter of 2021, which represents a growth of 5% compared to the same period of the previous year.

6. WhatsApp growth in the United States is expected to be 25% compared to the usage figures it had in 2019.

7. WhatsApp has 700 million monthly users more than Facebook Messenger and WeChat.

8. Every day more than 100,000 million messages are sent through WhatsApp

9. Every day users in total spend more than 2,000 million minutes of messages making calls and video calls through WhatsApp.

10. The age group that is growing the most in terms of WhatsApp use is that of women between 55 and 64 years old.

.