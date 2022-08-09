10 new features come to the Zoom video call app

- Advertisement -

The latest Zoom update incorporates a number of new that enhance its use in work environments. These are additions that take this software far beyond what it was in its beginnings, an app for remote communication that was extraordinarily enhanced during the confinement in the pandemic, when it became one of the best apps for calls and video conferences between family and friends. In fact, even in this context, Zoom opted to add features that make videoconferences more fun.

Zoom incorporates features that go far beyond a video conferencing and video calling platform

The innovations incorporated now enhance the functionalities of the video call and videoconference platform, but in general terms they mean its elevation to the status of multitasking management platform in work environments. And it is that from Zoom they affirm that behind this update is their will to align with the current needs of companies.

Some of these new additions are as follows:

-Access to previews from Microsoft Teams or Slack whiteboards using a shared link.

-Activation of automatic updates for the platform client, which can be activated at three different levels: user, group or account.

-Assignment of interpreter Live (for paying Zoom Meetings users) in 25 languages. This option allows virtual meeting hosts to designate up to 20 participants as interpreters, allowing them to assign their own audio channels for the languages ​​they are translating.

-Speaker attribution for transcript files.

-End-to-End Encryption on individual phone calls using Zoom Phone.

-Short codes via SMS for authentication by means of double factor in the accesses to the systems of a company.

-Compatibility of Zoom Whiteboard with Zoom Webinars.

-Notification in Zoom Chat when the user is added to a group or individual chat.

-Possibility in Zoom Chat to share videos from the mobile camera or from the file browser.

-Possibility by administrators to manually change the owner of a whiteboard in Zoom Whiteboard.

In addition to all this Zoom has added the section Workspace Management which allows, through a QR codemanage physical work spaces in the offices, being able to both reserve them and allow access to the spaces reserved for those persons authorized to do so or summoned to a meeting therein.