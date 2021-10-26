10 must-have Android apps on Google Play Pass

The Android application store has a subscription with an open bar for apps and games. The latter have greater prominenceBut Google Play Pass is not lacking in good applications either: we have chosen the top ten. To enhance the use of the mobile, personalize it, to edit photos …

Google Play Pass offers a different way to approach the Android app store. With this subscription service, anyone gets top-quality software that lacks the usual drawbacks: no ads, no micropayments and your download is complete. Games dominate the catalog, apps are not up to par either in quantity or quality. But there are several gems.

Camera Zoom FX

This photography application is a classic on Android: it has been with us almost since the beginning of the system. Always up-to-date, packed with features, and perfect for enhance the photography of any phone.

If your thing is to take photos, you enjoy editing the images and you want a set of tools as varied as it is of quality, Camera Zoom FX is for you. You have it included in Google Play Pass.

Camera ZOOM FX Premium Developer: androidslide

Download it at: Google play

Price: 4.09 euros

Category: Photography

Handy photo

If with Camera FX you get a great camera application, in addition to good editing tools, with Handy Photo you get an app specialized in the latter: is an excellent image editor. Move objects between photos, adjust their parameters, incorporate spectacular filters … It is worth having it on your phone.

Handy Photo is a great photo editor that usually costs 2.99 euros. Add it to your collection for free if you subscribed to Play Pass.

Handy photo Developer: ADVA Soft

Download it at: Google play

Price: 2.99 euros

Category: Photography

Tasker

A true Swiss Army knife of automation on Android: with Tasker you can do almost anything you want. Make the mobile behave in a specific way, create actions that are triggered when you want and even interact with other applications: Tasker is impressive.

Despite its potential, the biggest drawback is that this app requires a lot of learning time. And, since you have it included in Google Play Pass, you can start trying it right away.

Tasker Developer: joaomgcd

Download it at: Google play

Price: 3.59 euros

Category: Tools

Moon + Reader Pro

With this app you have an excellent e-book reader on your mobile or tablet. Supports a wide variety of formats, allows you to comfortably manage your ebook library, includes different reading topics, position synchronization … If you read on your Android this is your app.

Moon + Reader Pro is one of the most complete in its field. Without Play Pass it costs 6.99 euros, you save a good pinch.

Moon + Reader Pro Developer: Moon +

Download it at: Google play

Price: 6.99 euros

Category: Books and reference works

Cross DJ Pro

Its name already makes its dedication very clear: it is an app for those who want mix your music directly on Android. It includes a multitude of professional tools, two decks in which to load any song from the library, Cross DJ Pro is compatible with SoundCloud and even offers automatic mixing with AutoMix.

Very good DJ application that, to put it mildly, lacks compatibility with a popular streaming service, such as Spotify. It costs 7.99 euros.

Cross DJ Pro – Mix your music Developer: Mixvibes

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Music and audio

KWGT: Kustom Widget Maker

Another one of those apps that have been on Android for a few years and that more than proved their worth. KWGT is the best if you want to build your own widgets: literally, allows you to develop whatever comes to mind. Of course, you must use imagination to obtain good results.

KWGT: Kustom Widget Maker not only allows you to create widgets from scratch, but also load the enormous amount of them that are available on the Internet (and lets customize them). It is essential if you want to make your Android a unique device.

KWGT Kustom Widget Pro Key Developer: Kustom Industries

Download it at: Google play

Price: 4.99 euros

Category: Tools

KLWP: Live Wallpaper Maker

From the same developers as KWGT, but geared towards wallpapers instead of widgets: with this app you can create authentic works of art in just a few steps. Wallpapers with information about the phone’s hardware, animated backgrounds And, not least, KLWP gives access to a huge community of creators. Your desktop background will never be boring again.

KLWP has a huge amount of possibilities, both creating wallpapers from scratch and customizing any other you download. It is a complete app with which you save the 4.99 euros that the unlock key costs.

KLWP Live Wallpaper Maker Developer: Kustom Industries

Download it at: Google play

Price: 4.99 euros

Category: Personalization

Live time

High-quality weather application that stands out for offering the meteorology of the chosen site visually and on video. Apart from including live time, which is why it owes its name, the app offers a forecast of up to seven days, rain maps, radars and a huge amount of meteorological data.

Live weather is a great complement to the weather app you already have on your mobile. It is attractive, powerful and you save the 5.99 euros that it is worth outside of Google Play Pass.

Live Timeº Developer: Apalon Apps

Download it at: Google play

Price: 5.99 euros

Category: Weather

Web Video Cast

Essential if you have a Chromecast, Fire TV and even a PlayStation: with Web Video Cast you can send almost any mobile content to TV. It supports web pages that do not show the Chromecast icon, allows you to send videos from your phone, and much more.

Very practical, easy to use and complete: Web Video cast is highly recommended. With Play Pass you avoid ads and in-app purchases.

Web Video Cast | Browser for TV / Chromecast / Roku Developer: InstantBits Inc

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Video applications

Star Walk 2: stellar sky in 3D

A great little wonder if you want to know all the celestial bodies that are observed when night falls. With Star Walk 2, all you have to do is point your mobile at the sky so that the app, through augmented reality and the phone’s sensors, offers you the name of stars, planets, satellites and even constellations.

Star Walk 2 is perfect for learning astronomy using your mobile. Complete, highly informative and very careful on an aesthetic level: with Play Pass you save the 3.49 euros it is worth.