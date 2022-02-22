Tech News

10-minute videos on TikTok, on the way to becoming the new YouTube

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

As the number of TikTok users grows around the world, the maximum length of videos is gradually increasing.

TikTok has ceased to be the social network for videos of a few seconds to become on many occasions a training channel, with tutorials and pills of information of various kinds, all well mixed with dances and practically everything that can happen to one by the head.

Until now it seemed that there was a clear border between TikTok and YouTube. On TikTok we hang out by swiping every few seconds, while on YouTube we find various courses, talks, and tutorials. This border may disappear the moment TikTok allows videos of up to 10 minutes.

That’s right, TikTok could be considering allowing videos of up to 10 minutes in length, a smart strategy to get more spaces to insert more ads, thus following the model that has already existed on YouTube for years.

The tests have started with a small group of users, just as they began when they expanded to 3-minute videos.

The funny thing is that, according to a WIRED report, TikTok users get stressed out with videos that last more than a minute, they don’t have the patience to spend “so much time” watching something monothematic, but even so, on TikTok they are clear that they want to be the new Youtube.

Most young people today have shorter attention spans, and the success of short videos proves it, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for someone who wants to focus more time on learning something, not just laughing for a while watching a dancing dog eating a cake.

Previous articleApple’s AR / VR headset will cost an eye. Production to start soon and launch in 2022
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

10-minute videos on TikTok, on the way to becoming the new YouTube

As the number of TikTok users grows around the world, the maximum length of videos is gradually increasing.TikTok...
Apple

Apple’s AR / VR headset will cost an eye. Production to start soon and launch in 2022

The Apple viewer for augmented and virtual reality there is no, but rumors are certainly not lacking. ...
Android

ColorOS 12 in-depth guide: tips and tricks to get the most out of your OPPO mobile

ColorOS 12 is the ROM based on Android 12 that some OPPO phones already have, such...
Smart Gadgets

Apple’s AR glasses will arrive much sooner than expected

We have been waiting for the arrival of the Apple's first AR glasses, a product that could...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.