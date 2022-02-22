10-minute videos on TikTok, on the way to becoming the new YouTube

As the number of TikTok users grows around the world, the maximum length of videos is gradually increasing.

TikTok has ceased to be the social network for videos of a few seconds to become on many occasions a training channel, with tutorials and pills of information of various kinds, all well mixed with dances and practically everything that can happen to one by the head.

Until now it seemed that there was a clear border between TikTok and YouTube. On TikTok we hang out by swiping every few seconds, while on YouTube we find various courses, talks, and tutorials. This border may disappear the moment TikTok allows videos of up to 10 minutes.

That’s right, TikTok could be considering allowing videos of up to 10 minutes in length, a smart strategy to get more spaces to insert more ads, thus following the model that has already existed on YouTube for years.

The tests have started with a small group of users, just as they began when they expanded to 3-minute videos.

The funny thing is that, according to a WIRED report, TikTok users get stressed out with videos that last more than a minute, they don’t have the patience to spend “so much time” watching something monothematic, but even so, on TikTok they are clear that they want to be the new Youtube.

Most young people today have shorter attention spans, and the success of short videos proves it, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for someone who wants to focus more time on learning something, not just laughing for a while watching a dancing dog eating a cake.