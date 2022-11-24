10 million Spaniards have already suffered online scams: beware of Black Friday

- Advertisement -

The celebration of Black Friday (and Cyber ​​Monday) is just around the corner. There will be many who resort to online shopping to take advantage of the offers that are usually found in all kinds of stores. Therefore, it is an excellent time to be especially careful with what you do so as not to be scammed like one of the 10 million Spaniards who have suffered from this problem to date. These are the data provided by a survey carried out by NordVPN, one of the largest online security companies that currently exists. The aforementioned figure is very important, and makes it very clear that the maximum possible precautions should be taken, since it represents 21% of Spaniards. Undoubtedly, a brand that should make you think now that Internet purchases have become commonplace. And the truth is that in the promotions that are going to arrive both tomorrow and next Monday, there are figures that show that the trend in the decision and way of buying of the Spanish is increasingly clear: they like the comfort of the telephone or the computer. A very revealing piece of information in this regard and which forms part of the survey is that 56% are clear that they will take advantage of both Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday offers in this way (and, beware, 34% have not decided, for which is not denied). Personal data, the great workhorse This is something that is very dangerous, but it seems that it does not fit as such in the behavior of Spanish buyers. So much so, that they top the list of those who are very willing to give information in exchange for promotions. And, among the data that is usually provided, there are some sensitive ones that lead one way or another to suffer a scam. Even up to 94% of those who have already had problems, maintain their way of acting of exchanging information for discounts. There are some additional trends that must be reviewed in order to take the appropriate measures that manage to change what Spaniards think when buying online during the sales season. An example is that only 30% have website security as something important. Besides, only 15% take into account the reliability of the seller. Therefore, it is not surprising that scams are suffered in quantities that make it a European leader. Some Basic Black Friday Shopping Tips As Marijus Briedis, CTO at NordVPN, points out, there are some basic and simple things you can do to avoid online scams at times like Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday. An example is checking that the websites always have the security certificates active and, especially, not providing data that is not strictly necessary to make a purchase. In addition, buying in stores that are trusted and not doing it connected from public Wi-Fi, avoids big problems for buyers. With what has been said, and using tools such as virtual credit cards, you can rest easy finding all the offers you need from home. >