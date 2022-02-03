10 key elements of a successful YouTube video

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

YouTube is one of the great marketing platforms, with more than 2.4 billion active users per month and more than 1,000 hours of video uploaded every minuteit is an excellent showcase for our content.

Tips to improve our videos on YouTube and get better viewing

For all those who want to take advantage of the audience and the opportunities that this platform offers, we share some key tips to create successful YouTube videos:

-Brand introduction: One of the key elements that a YouTube video must have is its own introductions, since they allow users to become familiar with the content of the channel.

-End screens: In the same way that we have to get users used to our content, we must also place end screens that take users to other content on our website or to other playlists.

-Attractive Thumbnails: Video thumbnails should be attractive, attention grabbing, but never misleading. In this sense, they must be very showy to quickly attract the attention of users. Finally, we cannot forget to be consistent with our image and that all thumbnails must maintain a similar and easily recognizable style.

-First minutes: 20% of users abandon videos after the first 10 seconds of video. To avoid this, we have to capture the attention of the users in the first seconds of the video and convince them to continue watching the video. To do this, we can clearly explain what they are going to see and what benefits it will have for them.

-Current issues: One way to attract traffic and views is to use current topics to create our content. For this, we can use seasonal, newsworthy, movie release, video game or record themes. The platform itself has tools that allow us to find the most popular topics in our country or around the world.

-Background music: Today, people get bored quite easily. One way to avoid this is to add background music that allows them to grab attention immediately and helps us connect emotionally. In addition, the music also helps to improve the rhythm of the video.

-Be brief: Among the different YouTube search filters, we find one that allows us to search for videos by duration. This means that we cannot ignore this factor, there is a lot of content on YouTube, so many times going to the point and avoiding lengthy content unnecessarily could be a differentiating factor. This also applies to introductions and titles, the shorter the better.

-Customize the experience: We must be able to take advantage of the so-called “micro-moments”, which are those in which people need to know, go, do or buy something and go to the nearest device that helps them to achieve it. In this way, we can take advantage of data from tools such as Google Trends to offer personalized video content.

-Calls to action: As we have already said, YouTube users have little time and there is a lot of content on the platform. In this way, you have to be creative about how the call to action is included in our content so that users do not abandon it before leaving. This means that we should not place the call to action at the end of the video, as many users will not make it to this part of the video.

-Offer the audience the ability to participate: Inviting and requesting the audience to participate in our content has its advantages. For example, we can ask direct questions of the audience, which creates the opportunity to provide responses to comments and feed the engagement algorithm. In addition, user comments can offer new ideas to create content and new videos.

