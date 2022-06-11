10 essential apps on android to plan your vacations

We are practically in summer, one of the most suitable times to travel because it is also the one in which we traditionally have vacations. So, if you haven’t started planning your next trip, you still have time. And it is that you will be able to find very useful tools on your Android mobile to achieve it.

In this post we collect a few apps that will help you before and during the trip. And beware, because not only will it help you plan those days of disconnection as such, but you can also save money. Take paper and a pen (or open your notes app) because the tools we are going to review will surely be of great help to you.

Skyscanner for plane tickets and even hotel

Also available in a web version, this is undoubtedly one of the best apps to find cheap flights, since it compares between hundreds of companies, being able to choose your own filters and finding the option that best suits your pocket and what you are looking for on a plane trip. It also does a great job in accommodation searchfinding good prices in hotels, hostels and even apartments.

Skyscanner Flights Hotels Price: Free

Developer: skyscanner ltd

Download at: google play

Google Maps if you go by car, for GPS and to save on gasoline

Yes, the well-known Google application is also a great ally for traveling and above all if you go by car. And it is that this app is a real 2×1, since it not only offers you the possibility of being your GPS to guide you to the destination, but it is also one of the best tools to find cheap gasoline from your mobile, being able to find a list of gas stations and prices to see where fuel is cheapest.

Google Maps Price: Free

Developer: Google LLC

Download at: google play

Last Minute if you plan a last minute trip

If, contrary to what we are seeing here, what you are looking for is a quick and last minute plan, the well-known Last Minute website also offers a mobile application where you can find flights, trains and even accommodation without having to book them in advance. In many cases you can make reservations up to 12 hours in advance.

lastminute.com – Travel deals, flight + hotel Price: Free

Developer: lastiminute.com

Download at: google play

Yahoo Weather, to know the forecast for those days

You may not be able to have an exact precision weeks in advance, but as the date of the trip approaches, you will find a forecast of the the weather in the city or town you are traveling to. You won’t be able to do anything to change the weather, but you can plan based on the forecast you get, and the Yahoo app is one of the most accurate and best displays it visually.

Yahoo Weather Price: Free

Developer: yahoo

Download at: google play

Xe, for currency exchange if you travel outside of Europe

Unless you have high knowledge on the matter, paying in a currency other than the euro can make any purchase you make very confusing. That is why there are tools like XE that are simple and fast in the currency exchange to euros in order for you to put some context to the money you are spending.

Xe – Conversion and international transfers Price: Free

Developer: Xe.com Inc.

Download at: google play

SayHi as a conversation translator in real time

If the place you are traveling to has a language that you do not speak or do not even know, you will need to use a good real-time conversation translator. The SayHi option is one of the most outstanding, offering the possibility of translate live in more than 100 languages with an extremely comfortable and intuitive interface so you don’t miss the opportunity to communicate with the inhabitants of the place you visit.

SayHi Translate Price: Free

Developer: SayHi – An Amazon Company

Download at: google play

Getaround if you want to get around by car during your trip

If you did not travel in your own vehicle, surely you do not see with bad eyes the possibility of renting a car that allows you to move around your destination. At Getaround you will find one of the most popular car rental applications with availability of vehicles worldwidebeing able to even make a previous reservation so that as soon as you arrive you can already start moving.

Getaround – Car Rental Price: Free

Developer: Getaround Company

Download at: google play

Moovit for public transport routes

Many times the cheapest thing is to get around by public transport and, if you don’t know the place you are traveling to, much less will you know how to get around. Apps like Moovit make it easy by offering a complete interface in which calculate routes in a matter of seconds, being able to see all combinations of means (train, subway, bus and more). It also allows you to know in advance the ticket price and it even sends you notices when you have to get off, making it an essential travel companion.

Moovit Price: Free

Developer: Moovit

Download at: google play

Civitatis is ideal for finding plans all over the world

Discovering new places on our own while sightseeing is always exciting, although this is not the opposite of being able to go on excursions or leisure activities accompanied and guided at all times. Apps like Civitatis is what they’re after, ideal if you don’t have any plan and want to find the ones that are best valued and at a good price. It is able to find plans in many countries, including even small cities.

Civitatis: Fill your trip! Price: Free

Developer: Civitatis.com

Download at: google play

Tripadvisor to know where to eat well

Last but not least is filling your stomach. Trying to get to know good cafes and restaurants on your own can be risky and make you lose money in vain, so a reliable index is the comments and ratings from other people. Tripadvisor is still today the application with the most people leaving reviews, so it will be very useful for you and you can even leave your own evaluation later to help other people in the future.