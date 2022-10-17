1.4 nm CPUs from 2027: Samsung’s semiconductor roadmap

In particular, high-performance computing is expected to grow at Samsung’s chip division. Potential customers include AMD, Tesla and Qualcomm.

Samsung’s chip-to-order manufacturing division Samsung Foundry intends to make two major process leaps in the next five years: Chips with 2-nanometer structures are to go into series production from 2025, followed by semiconductor components with 1.4-nm technology in 2027. In between, there are usually improved versions within a manufacturing generation.

At the Samsung Foundry Forum 2022, company boss Si-young Choi spoke about the plans for the next few years. According to this, Samsung wants to increase the chip share for high-performance computing (HPC) in particular – in chip order manufacturing this means all processors, graphics chips and accelerators for PCs, servers and data centers, including notebook CPUs. So far, Samsung has mainly produced smartphone hardware, but without naming a specific distribution.

Samsung looks at some approaches from the world market leader TSMC. In the future, Samsung wants to develop more specialized variants of its manufacturing processes, such as HPC and low-power offshoots. In addition, the company wants to invest in customer trust – in recent years there have been repeated reports of a poor yield of functional chips, which has deterred major customers.

AMD, Tesla and Qualcomm as potential customers

The Reuters news agency quotes Samsung spokesmen as saying that the foundry division is in talks with AMD, Tesla and Qualcomm for 3nm production. In particular, the second 3 nm generation from 2024 could be of interest to companies if Samsung keeps its promises. Production of the first 3 nm generation started this summer.

In the case of AMD, a division of their own chip designs between TSMC and Samsung would be conceivable, but a complete departure from TSMC is unlikely to be an option. Samsung might not even be able to produce Ryzen and Epyc CPUs with stacked caches until 2026. From then on, Samsung wants to stack chips without so-called micro bumps – TSMC is already doing this today.

Optional much more production capacity

In addition, Samsung advertises that production capacity will triple by 2027 – but only with reservations, because Samsung is not immune to the slump in semiconductor demand. Samsung is planning the construction of new semiconductor plants or the expansion of existing locations, but without putting them into operation immediately.

The clean rooms will only actually be equipped with lithography systems for the exposure of silicon wafers when demand increases. In this way, Samsung wants to be able to react quickly to market developments without risking major bad investments. Modern lithography systems with extreme ultraviolet (EUV) exposure technology cost almost 200 million euros; coming High-NA imagesetters even twice as much. Consequently, these devices make up a large part of the cost of a new semiconductor plant. The first so-called Shell First plant is being built in Taylor, Texas, right next to the first current new building.